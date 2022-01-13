Authorities identify men found dead inside of Pittsylvania County home

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two men who were found dead inside of a Pittsylvania County home last month.

This incident occurred on Dec. 12 at about 10 a.m. at a home in the 800 block of Old Mayfield Road. That night, authorities were alerted about smoke coming from the home. Once deputies arrived and went inside, they discovered two dead men.

On Thursday, Jan. 13, officers released the names of the victims. The men were identified as 25-year-old Onesimo Fermin Silva-Garcia and 33-year-old Victor Garcia-Mayorga. Both men are from Mexico.

At this time, the matter is being investigated as arson and a double homicide.

No arrests have been made at this time as the investigation remains ongoing, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 434-432-7800. Those who have information and would like to remain anonymous may call Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers at 800-791-0044.

Officials say if you have any information that leads to the arrest of an individual and/or recovery of property for another, you may qualify for a cash reward. You do not have to give your name and/or phone number to qualify for this.