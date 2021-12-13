‘It’s strange’: Neighbors react after bodies found in Pittsylvania County house fire

A homicide and arson investigation is underway after two bodies were found in a burning Pittsylvania County home over he weekend.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The community is looking for answers after a house in the neighborhood caught fire, leaving bodies behind over the weekend.

At about 10 a.m. Sunday morning, Bonita Troy called 911 after noticing something out of the ordinary at a house nearby.

“I was in the kitchen cooking breakfast and I pulled my blinds back and I saw smoke coming from there. And I was like, I know they don’t have a chimney or anything,” said Troy.

The home in Pittsylvania County was in smoke. When firefighters arrived at the home, they found two bodies inside.

“It’s sad, and it’s strange. You know, stuff like that happens right here in this small little community right here,” she added.

“We knew somebody that lived there, but we didn’t know exactly who,” said Hattie Davis, another neighbor.

Law enforcement is investigating the incident as arson and a homicide. A lot of questions still remain as to why something like this happened.

“Everybody is saying the same thing, that they are shocked about what happened here on Odd Mayfield Road. Stuff like that doesn’t happen around here,” said Troy.

Davis shared the same sentiments.

“Nothing happens like that in this neighborhood too much at all. It’s a shock to everybody,” she said.

No arrests have been made and this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.