Snowstorm makes for a difficult, yet fun for some move-in day at Virginia Tech

The semester hasn't begun yet, but that didn't stop students from having fun on Sunday.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Sunday’s snowstorm threw a wrench in move-in plans for students and parents at Virginia Tech.

Roads were covered in snow in Christiansburg and Blacksburg.

Ahead of the storm, Virginia Tech asked families to move in on Saturday instead of Sunday to beat the winter weather.

10 News talked with one father, Kaushl Prajapati, who moved his son into school but still got stuck at a hotel in Christiansburg.

Sunday's snow did not make for an easy move-in day in Blacksburg.

He didn’t want to risk driving back to New Jersey, so he and the family are holing up at the hotel until Monday.

“Oh yeah, it will be too rough. I would not take any chance to go out. You know, it’s not an adventure. So it’s definitely not a good time to travel,” said Prajapati.

On campus, students took the opportunity to have some fun before classes start. They grabbed sleds, inner tubes, recycling bins and even cardboard--whatever they could get their hands on to hit to hills on campus.

“Trying to build a fort tonight, get ready, stock up on snowballs. Just got to get prepared,” said freshman Garrett Lash.

Students say that they’re all getting ready for the traditional snowball fight between cadets and civilians set for Monday at 2 p.m.

Then it’s back to class for students on Tuesday.