Alleghany County PE teacher indicted, arrested on 31 child indecency charges

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A 35-year-old high school teacher in Alleghany County is in jail after being indicted and arrested on dozens of felony charges.

Gavin Haynes, a teacher at Alleghany High School, was arrested on Tuesday after being indicted on Jan. 10 for 31 counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial or supervisory relationship.

His role is listed as “PE 9, Sports Exercise and Health Science, Advanced PE and Weightlifting,” according to the school’s online staff directory.

During his tenure at the school, he has also served as the JV boys basketball head coach, the JV baseball head coach and an assistant varsity football coach.

The 31 offenses date back to June 2010, when Haynes would have been 24 years old.

Twenty charges are in connection with June 10, 2010; one charge with Aug. 1, 2010; eight with Aug. 1, 2012; and two with Aug. 1, 2016.

Ad

The case involving Haynes is being investigated by Virginia State Police, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

10 News has reached out to both Alleghany County Public Schools and Virginia State Police and is waiting to hear back.