Dollywood announces ‘Care More Initiative’ to celebrate Dolly Parton’s birthday

As Dolly Parton celebrates her 76th birthday, she only has one birthday wish: to spread kindness.

On Wednesday, Dollywood officials announced the ‘Care More Initiative,’ a program that was inspired by Parton’s unwavering commitment to serve others.

The initiative encourages Dollywood Park & Resorts employees to help out a nonprofit of their choice for an entire day in honor of Tennessee icon, Dolly Parton.

The initiative will become an annual tradition at Dollywood. Hosts at Dollywood theme park, Dollywood’s Splash Country, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa and Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Cabins who take part in the Care More Initiative will be given a paid day off in order to take part in the initiative.

“Dolly is a dreamer and because of that she is an amazing person to work with,” said Eugene Naughton, Dollywood President. “It’s virtually impossible to describe her in one word, but I think if you asked people around the world, one of the most frequent answers you would hear is ‘giving.’ You would hear hundreds of different answers—talented, inspiring, loving, creative, caring—but I think giving is the one of which I think she would be most proud.”

Dollywood officials hope others are inspired by initiative and find time to serve a nonprofit as well.