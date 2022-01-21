Police still searching for answers one year after 28-year-old Lynchburg mother was killed

Today marks one year since a Lynchburg mother was the victim of a violent crime.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Friday marked one year since a Lynchburg mother was the victim of a violent crime, and the Lynchburg Police Department still needs your help to solve the case.

Police say 28-year-old Samantha Robinson was simply driving down 12th Street in Lynchburg when she was shot and killed near Pierce Street.

Chief Ryan Zuidema says they’ve followed up on more than 30 leads so far.

They’re in desperate need for people to come forward, and investigators know people have information.

“Every homicide is tragic, but this is one where this poor young woman was doing nothing but literally just driving down the street. She was absolutely in the wrong place at the wrong time and a completely incident victim of this violent act. She’s got a young son that’s without a mother now, and the grandmother’s raising the young boy. He deserves justice, as well as the mother, deserves justice,” said Zuidema.

Robinson’s mother spoke out about a year ago asking for justice.

LPD and the FBI are offering up to $10,000 to anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction.