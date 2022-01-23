Danville Fire responds to house fire on Church Street

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Fire Department responded to a house fire at 308 Church Street Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m., crews arrived on scene to smoke coming from the home. Once inside they ensured everyone made it out safely and found the fire in the basement.

The fire was put out quickly, which saved the home and much of the property inside.

The house sustained heavy fire damage in the basement and moderate fire damage on the first floor. It also sustained water and smoke damage throughout the home.

The cause of the fire was determined to be caused by an overloaded electrical circuit, according to the Danville Fire Department.

No one was injured.