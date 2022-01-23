Man injured in Northwest Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was hurt in a Northwest Roanoke shooting Saturday evening, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

At about 6:38 p.m., officers were sent to the 700 block of Fairfax Avenue NW near the 8th Street Grill for the report of a man who had been shot. Authorities say the man went to the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Roanoke Police say the victim is in stable condition.

No suspects were located and no charges have been filed yet.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.