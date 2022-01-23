Two hospitalized after crash along Route 460 in Montgomery County

Two people are in the hospital following a crash on Route 460 in Montgomery County early Sunday morning, according to the Montgomery County Emergency Services.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Two people are in the hospital following a crash on Route 460 in Montgomery County early Sunday morning, according to the Montgomery County Emergency Services.

Shortly after midnight, fire and rescue units were sent to the eastbound Route 460 entrance ramp from South Main for the report of a crash with two people still trapped inside the vehicle.

Crews were able to free both people after removing the roof of the car.

Authorities say both people were transported to local hospitals. No word yet on the extent of their injuries.