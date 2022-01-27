Two teens injured, driver charged after Pittsylvania school bus crash on Route 29

PITTSYLVANIA, Va. – Two teens were injured following a crash involving a Pittsylvania school bus on Route 29 Wednesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the crash happened at about 8:57 a.m. on Route 29 where it intersects with Route 719. There were seven teenagers on the bus at the time of the crash.

While both a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old girl said they were injured, neither of the two individuals needed to be taken to the hospital.

According to state police, the school bus had been driving south on Route 29, failed to stop at a red light and was hit by a 2019 Ford F-150 at the intersection.

As a result, Virgil L. Clay, 70, of Danville, who was driving the bus, has been charged with failing to obey a traffic signal. Officers say Clay was wearing his seat belt and wasn’t injured in the crash.

50-year-old Christopher W. Lovern, of Chatham, Va, who was driving the F-150 was also wearing his seat belt and was not injured in the crash.