32º
wsls logo

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Biden vows to nominate nation’s first Black woman to Supreme Court

Short list of candidates includes a Harvard Law graduate in D.C.’s Circuit Court

Tim Harfmann, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

Tags: President Joe Biden, Supreme Court
President Joe Biden officially announced Justice Stephen Breyer's retirement after 27 years on the Supreme Court.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – President Joe Biden officially announced Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement after 27 years on the Supreme Court.

Biden is expected to fulfill his campaign promise by appointing the first Black woman to the high court.

Potential candidates include Ketanji Brown Jackson, a Harvard Law graduate who currently serves on D.C.’s Circuit Court.

“The Biden administration, I am sure, have anticipated [Breyer’s retirement]. I suspect they have large dossiers on all of the potential candidates, and now they’re going to have to work through all of the political support and to see where that might play out,” said Tory Lucas, a Liberty University Law professor.

With an evenly divided Senate, a 2017 rule change by Republicans could now allow Democrats to confirm a Supreme Court pick with a simple majority; as Vice President Kamala Harris would be the tie-breaking vote.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Tim Harfmann joined the 10 News team in September 2020 and works at the station's Lynchburg bureau.

facebook