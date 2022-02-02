Lynchburg man sentenced for his actions during 2020 riots at Fifth & Federal restaurant

One man was convicted on Wednesday for his actions in connection to the 2020 civil unrest.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Demetre Wade was sentenced Wednesday for his actions in connection with the 2020 civil unrest and riots outside the Fifth & Federal restaurant in Lynchburg.

Wade was sentenced to seven years, but the judge suspended all of it except for 11 months. The now-27-year-old will serve those 11 months on top of the time he’s already served since March 2021.

He was convicted in December on two counts of felony destruction of property and participating in a riot outside Fifth & Federal and a neighboring auto company.

As we reported in 2020, the riots started after the owner of Fifth and Federal retweeted then-Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr.’s post of a mask including former Governor Ralph Northam’s yearbook photo including blackface.

On Wednesday, the judge said Wade was “clearly an active participant.”

Lynchburg’s Commonwealth Attorney Bethany Harrison said Wade was caught on camera throwing more than 50 rocks at the two buildings within 14 minutes.

The defense argued surveillance videos and photos only show Wade throwing about 20 rocks.

Wade must also pay more than $13,000 in restitution for damages.

The sentence also includes Wade remaining on good behavior, serving 18 months of supervised probation and submitting to a substance abuse assessment. He is also barred from both Fifth & Federal and the auto shop.

Wade appeared virtually, where he apologized for his actions and said he never meant to harm anyone or damage property, and he takes full responsibility for his actions.

Harrison said more than 20 people have been tried for their actions during the 2020 riots there, and there are five more individuals awaiting trial for their alleged actions.