Parakeet Garden coming to Science Museum of Western Virginia in Roanoke on Feb. 15

An exciting new exhibit is coming to the Science Museum of Western Virginia. A Parakeet Garden is opening later this month.

ROANOKE, Va. – An exciting new exhibit is coming to the Science Museum of Western Virginia. A Parakeet Garden is opening later this month.

The exhibit will open on Feb. 15, featuring more than 200 exotic and colorful birds in the new exhibit, which replaces the butterfly habitat.

Staff said the parakeets are friendly, so the guests can either relax while the flock flies over their heads, or they can get up close and feed them from the palm of their hand.

“Kids of all ages will be able to come in here and feed them. We do have options. So if they don’t want to feed from the hand because they’re scared, we have cups as well. I think adults will absolutely love it, to interact with a bird they normally wouldn’t see,” said Sherrie Jennings, the Aviary Director of the Science Museum of Western Virginia.

This is the first of five major exhibit overhauls for the museum this year.