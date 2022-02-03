44º
WATCH: Law enforcement escorting fallen Bridgewater College officers home from Roanoke

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Roanoke, Bridgewater College, John Painter, J.J. Jefferson

ROANOKE, Va. – The two Bridgewater College officers who were killed earlier this week were escorted from Roanoke back up to Bridgewater on Thursday afternoon.

At 2 p.m., the escort for Bridgewater Police Officer John Painter and Bridgewater Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson departED the Western Office of the Virginia Department of Forensic Science in Roanoke.

[‘Campus is not whole without them’: Students mourn the loss of officers killed in Bridgewater College shooting]

The trip of about 100 miles, will go north on Interstate 81 and end in Bridgewater.

