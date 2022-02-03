WATCH: Law enforcement escorting fallen Bridgewater College officers home from Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The two Bridgewater College officers who were killed earlier this week were escorted from Roanoke back up to Bridgewater on Thursday afternoon.

At 2 p.m., the escort for Bridgewater Police Officer John Painter and Bridgewater Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson departED the Western Office of the Virginia Department of Forensic Science in Roanoke.

The trip of about 100 miles, will go north on Interstate 81 and end in Bridgewater.