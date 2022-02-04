COVID-19 immunity: What the latest research tells us

About a year after the COVID-19 vaccine rollout began for the public, health experts are still learning about immunity.

ROANOKE, Va. – Two years into a pandemic with no clear end in sight, health experts admit there’s still a lot they don’t know about COVID-19.

“We learned that there is a lot we didn’t know about vaccines and immunity through COVID,” said Carilion Clinic’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Patrice Weiss.

She and Carilion Clinic’s System Pharmacy Director Dr. Chad Alvarez said the research on immunity is ongoing. What they do know: vaccines and boosters work.

“It’s the best thing that you can do for you, it’s the best thing you can do for your community, it’s the best thing you can do for your friends, your family, your co-workers, your neighbors,” said Weiss.

You might be wondering how immunity from the vaccine compares to natural immunity? Roanoke City-Alleghany Health District Director Dr. Cynthia Morrow said they both will protect you, but the vaccine is the safer option.

“Natural immunity is great. It is part of the herd immunity that we’re trying to reach. But it comes at a tremendous cost,” said Morrow.

As for how long immunity lasts, and how often we’ll need to get vaccinated against COVID-19, health experts say it’s too soon to tell.

“We really don’t know. And I know that that’s frustrating. But I think that what would be wrong for us is to say that we have the answer and then to change when the information comes in,” said Morrow. “Even after two years, we’re still learning so much.”

Morrow said immunity could differ from person to person and variant to variant.

“Infection with Delta was more protective than the vaccine,” said Morrow. “So it’s not going to be a one-size-fits-all.”

Scientists do know immunity wanes over time and protection from the vaccine is more durable and predictable than natural infection.

Those who’ve gotten vaccinated either before or after catching COVID-19 have extra levels of immunity.

“They’re sort of the überprotected. Because it’s basically like they got a big booster shot,” said Morrow.

If you’re holding off to see what research might show in the future, experts say don’t wait to roll up your sleeve. Vaccines are proven to reduce your risk of dying or ending up in the hospital.

“You have to make decisions based on the information that you have, not the information that will be,” said Alvarez.