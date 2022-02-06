Danville Police ask for public’s help finding car involved in shooting

DANVILLE, Va. – Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a car that was involved in a Saturday morning shooting, according to Danville Police.

Officers said they were dispatched to the 200 block of Ruskin Street for reports of shots fired. When they got to the scene, police said they found shell casings but no victim was found. Authorities said they also followed up with local hospitals in search of a victim, but their search didn’t turn up anyone.

Surveillance video from the scene shows a white Nissan sedan that drove by a man walking next to the street when suspects shot at him from inside the car as he ran away, police said.

Authorities said they have not been able to find the Nissan and they are now asking for the public’s help.

Anyone who has information on this incident is asked to call the Danville Police Department at 434-799-0000.