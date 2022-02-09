Roanoke police dog passes after eight years of service

K-9 Gunner passed away last week following a lengthy battle with a medical condition.

ROANOKE, Va. – A K-9 hero has died.

Retired Roanoke City Police K-9 Gunner passed away last week from an undisclosed medical condition.

Gunner worked for the force from 2013 to 2021, when he retired to live at home with his partner Sergeant Barber.

He specialized in explosives detection and was trained to alert police of firearms and explosive materials. He worked alongside Sgt. Barber at major events to protect and serve his community. He also demonstrated his training in schools by locating firearms.

The work that Gunner did saved countless lives. He was loved by the Roanoke Police Department, his family and the community.