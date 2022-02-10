Residents concerned after Pittsylvania County approves locations for solar farms

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved three locations for several solar projects across the county.

Yielding approximately $41.6 million in county revenue over 35 years, the board said these siting agreements will help pay for a variety of upcoming, unavoidable capital projects.

“The project is working directly with concerned landowners to provide information and address concerns,” said Recurrent Energy’s Director of Development Derek Moretz. “In particular, we want neighbors to know that the project has been designed to meet or exceed all county requirements, including property setback and landscape buffer requirements.

However, talk of solar farms is rattling some neighbors. Denise Sheffield moved to her rural Pittsylvania County home to get away from the hustle and bustle after retiring back in April.

“It was just the perfect setting,” she said. “It checked every box.”

Nonetheless, a recent letter in the mail has left her feeling blind-sighted and questioning it all. A 3,791.95-acre solar farm could soon surround her home.

“We opened it and just panicked. I haven’t stopped crying since,” she added. “My quality of life stopped that day.”

This comes after the Board of Supervisors approved three siting agreements for several solar projects across Pittsylvania County. One, in particular, is catching heat: the Firefly Project.

“There’s no way if we had any clue any of this was going on we would have come here,” Sheffield said. “Everything that we purchased the property for is gone.”

The project still has to get approval from several agencies. It’s expected to bring in more than $10 million in revenue for the county over 35 years.

“Once constructed, solar projects produce no pollution, emissions, or noise. Further, vegetation can grow under the panels, and solar facilities can provide sanctuaries for flora and fauna to thrive,” Moretz added. “Fencing will be erected around panel areas as a security measure in accordance with industry best practices and local requirements. However, waterways in the project area will not be fenced to allow continued wildlife access to the water resource.”

Developers say it could take up to 18 months to build. They add that it would have a small impact on wildlife in the area, something concerning to Sheffield.

“They’re trying to build an offset to the carbon footprint, and this is an offset to the carbon footprint,” she said. “It’s like destroying the amazon to put up solar panels.”

Four solar projects are under construction in the county now and at least 18 more have been approved.

Sheffield has been doing a lot of research. She said she’s all for the initiative and hopes others will join her before it’s too late.

The Pittsylvania Planning Commission will hold its next public hearing on the solar farms at 7 p.m. on March 1.