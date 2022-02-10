Super Bowl snacks to make at home, brought to you by the Virginia Today team

The Virginia Today team shares their favorite Super Bowl snacks to make at home.

Some members from the Virginia Today team stepped into the kitchen to make some of their favorite Super Bowl snacks.

Chris Michaels likes a sweeter dish to kick off his morning. He shared with us how he makes Cinnamon Roll Waffles.

Chris’s Cinnamon Roll Waffles

The Virginia Today team shares their favorite Super Bowl snack recipes

1 can (12.4 oz) refrigerated Cinnamon rolls with original icing (8 Count)

Cooking spray

Heat waffle maker to medium. Spray both plates of the iron with cooking spray. Place 5 cinnamon rolls in the waffle iron so that they are touching each other. Close the lid. Cook three minutes until both sides are golden brown and roll is baked through.

Remove roll with a spatula; transfer to a plate to cool. Repeat with remaining rolls.

Transfer glaze to a microwave-safe bowl; heat 10 seconds until smooth. Drizzle over warm rolls.

Rachel Lucas says you can’t have a true Lucas gathering without sausage balls.

Rachel’s Sausage Balls

The Virginia Today team shares their favorite Super Bowl snack recipes

1 lb of ground sausage

3 cups of Bisquick

16 oz sharp cheddar cheese

1 package of cream cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a rimmed baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. In a mixing bowl, combine all ingredients. Using a cookie scoop, shape into 1-inch balls, squeezing sausage balls so they hold their form. Place on baking sheet. Bake until brown, about 20 to 25 minutes. Best served warm.

Ad

A staple at Brittany Wier’s house on game day is buffalo chicken dip!

Brittany’s Buffalo Chicken Dip

1 can of chicken breasts or shredded chicken

1 package of cream cheese

Frank’s Red Hot Sauce (I usually just put in as much as I think is good. Totally up to you on how hot you like the dip)

1 cup (or more) shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1/2 cup of salsa

Mix it all together in an oven-safe dish and put a little bit of extra cheese on the top so that it melts.

Put in the oven at 350 for 20 minutes and enjoy with tortilla chips.