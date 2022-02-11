Man arrested in connection to December double homicide in Pittsylvania County

This comes after two men were found dead inside of a burning home on Dec. 12

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man they believe is responsible for a double homicide that happened in December 2021.

On Friday morning, deputies arrested Omar Rodriguez, of Danville, in the Dec. 2021 murder of 25-year-old Onesimo Fermin Silva-Garcia and 33-year-old Victor Garcia-Mayorga. Both victims were from Mexico.

This comes after the two men, who have now been identified as brothers, were found dead inside of a burning home on the morning of Dec. 12 in the 800 block of Old Mayfield Road, according to authorities.

The bodies were taken to the Roanoke Medical Examiner on Dec. 13 and officials ruled both victim’s death as a homicide and said the two men died of gunshot wounds.

At this time, Rodriguez faces two counts of first-degree murder.

Rodriguez remains in custody in the Pittsylvania County Jail. His first court appearance in Pittsylvania County General District has not yet been determined.