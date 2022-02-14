New Latin restaurant in Salem offers a little taste of Guatemala

A new little restaurant on 6th Street in Salem is packing big Latin flavors for the community.

Cooking with spice and serving authentic Latin flavor, Tacos Coronado is not a place you should overlook in Salem.

Four months ago, Augusto Coronado, also known as Gabriel, opened the restaurant.

It’s a way to give everyone a taste of his Guatemalan culture one bite at a time.

“When they finish the food they say thank you,” Gabriel said. “It’s so delicious and we will be back soon.”

Gabriel said he moved from Guatemala to Virginia by himself at 17 years old with one goal in mind...to look for opportunities.

For the past 15 years, he has worked with concrete, roofing, furniture and even as a cook at other restaurants. But now his name is on the sign.

“I’m feeling good because when they [customers] leave they feel so happy,” Gabriel said.

Whether it’s making tacos, enchiladas or gorditas, Gabriel’s cousin Dora Corado, nicknamed Lucy, is the true leader in the kitchen.

“I am so passionate in the kitchen,” Corado said. “I love to cook.”

Wearing her Guatemalan jersey with pride, she said “the world needs to know a little bit of my country.”