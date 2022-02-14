Roanoke County Restaurant week returns for a 15-day run

After a successful year in 2021, organizers decided to extend the event to two weeks.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Restaurant Week is back. After a successful year in 2021, organizers decided to extend the event to two weeks.

Restaurant week kicks off on Feb. 15 and runs through March 1. It’s not just in Roanoke, restaurants in Salem and Vinton are also participating, offering special deals for either $10, $20 or $30.

Roanoke County Economic Development Specialist Marshall Stanley says it’s a good way to support local businesses during the slow winter months that have also been hit by the pandemic.

“This is a really great time to get out there and try your mom and pop, your small restaurants, the people that really create the character within a community and add to that local feel,” Stanley said. “This is a great time to check out those local restaurants and support them.”

Ad

While 24 restaurants took part in last year’s event, right now, only nine are listed on the event’s website.

If you own a restaurant and would like still like to participate, it’s not too late. You can find registration information here.

All you need to do is complete the Specials Menu Template and return to Marshall Stanley at mstanley@roanokecountyva.gov.