Franklin County School Board votes to make wearing masks a parent’s choice

Masks will now be a parent's choice in Franklin County.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Monday night, Franklin County School Board made the decision to change their masking policy.

Effective immediately, masks will be parent choice if students will wear them in schools or not.

[LIST: Which schools are requiring masks and which are not across Southwest, Central Virginia]

The motion passed in a 5-3 vote.

Many board members cited Senate Bill 739 which passed in Virginia’s House on Monday. The bill would eliminate mask mandates at schools.

“Regarding masking as it pertains to COVID-19 mitigation strategies, that we return the choice for masking of the individual students to the parent, effective tomorrow,” said school board member, Dr. Kevin David.