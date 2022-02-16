Dozens run in memory of Botetourt County woman killed in bicycle crash

The Roanoke Valley community is mourning the loss of Tabitha Thompson who died last week after being hit by a car while she was cycling.

Tuesday night during Fleet Feet’s weekly pub run, the crowd was larger than usual with people showing up to run in Tabitha’s honor.

“People are coming out tonight for this run to honor her and remember her,” said co-owner of Fleet Feet, Robin Lewis.

Nicole Cooper knew Tabitha for nearly 20 years. When Cooper heard the news about her friend’s death, she decided to create the hashtag, #Miles4Tab.

“Tabitha had been training for the Blue Ridge and I thought, ‘I’m not going to let her training stop.’ I walked up Mill Mountain with her on my mind the entire time and I just made a post that my miles for the rest of the Blue Ridge season were dedicated to Tabitha,” said Cooper.

Tabitha was an avid runner, cyclist and horseback rider. Her former relay teammate, Adam McDearmon remembers her as being fearless.

“She was one tough cookie. She was highly competitive, which motivated everyone else to kind of keep up with her. She was an amazing person and will be dearly missed among the local equestrian, running and cycling community,” said McDearmon

A virtual fundraising event in honor of Tabitha is being organized where 100% of the proceeds will go towards Carilion Clinic’s NICU where Tabitha worked.