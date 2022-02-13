Bicyclist killed in Botetourt County crash

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Botetourt County that left a 39-year-old bicyclist dead.

Investigators said the crash happened Friday at 2:35pm on Route 11, one quarter of a mile from Darby Road.

State Police said an SUV traveling south on Route 11 hit a bicyclist also traveling south on Route 11.

39-year-old Tabitha Leigh Thompson of Fincastle was on the bicycle. She was hurt in the crash and later died at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

State Police identified the driver of the SUV as Danielle M. Rock. Rock was charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.