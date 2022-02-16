Lynchburg group gives out four bikes to students for academic achievements and good behavior

Hard work is paying off for students in Lynchburg, both in and out of the classroom.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The last few years have been tough on students everywhere, but hard work in and out of the classroom is paying off for students in Lynchburg.

It’s all thanks to a local group and a generous donation that encourages academic achievements and good behavior. One Community One Voice came up with the B.I.K.E. program, Believe in Kids Excelling, to help motivate them.

“The greatest part about it is not only the children that receive, but the other students that see what’s going on and want that same opportunity,” said Executive Director James Camm.

Each quarter, the organization gives out four bikes. One for an honor roll student, one for good behavior, one for attendance and one for most improved.

Our B.I.K.E. Program received a new partner today! Bank of the James will sponsor RS Payne Elementary School through... Posted by One Community One Voice Lynchburg, Virginia on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

At this time, the program only exists in four schools, but thanks to a donation from Bank of the James, the organization gets to add another school to the list.

Ad

“R.S. Payne is a fixture in Lynchburg,” said Jimmy Davis with Bank of the James. “It’s in an area that serves a lot of at-risk students. We thought this was the perfect place.”

Davis said they’ll donate $800 dollars each quarter. School leaders are looking for another elementary school to join the program with R.S. Payne, Heritage, Dearington and Perrymont.

“It is just amazing to be able to present them with a bike for the hard work they’ve done,” said Superintendent of Lynchburg City Schools Dr. Crystal Edwards. “It’s very important that our children do more than academics.”

One Community One Voice is seeking more donors in hopes that every student can have this opportunity.