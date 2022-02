ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Police are searching for a 29-year-old man last seen on Valentine’s Day.

Sheldon Lee Stacey was last seen by family at about 5 p.m. Monday in the area of Berganblick Lane on Bent Mountain.

He is 6 feet tall and weighs about 186 pounds.

Anyone who has seen someone matching his description or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Roanoke County Emergency Communications Center at 540-562-3265.