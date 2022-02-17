Central Virginia students attend virtual summit to ‘break the cycle’ of bullying, prejudice

Students in Central Virginia are learning ways to break the cycle of bullying and prejudice in classrooms.

Middle school students from the Lynchburg area watched a virtual presentation and participated in breakout groups Thursday to discuss diversity, bullying and respect.

They learned how to be aware of prejudice, how bullying can have an impact and how to stop problems before they escalate.

They’ll take what they learned and create plans for their schools to work towards inclusion.

“When we talk about breaking the cycle, we’re talking about the cycle of prejudice. What can you do to stand up? People said, ‘I want to stand up for the people who I see are being discriminated against.’ Students said, ‘I want to make sure I have a trusted adult nearby when I need some help,” said Jessica Hawthorne, vice president of programs for the Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities.

The Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities organized the virtual event with help from the University of Lynchburg and the YWCA of Central Virginia.