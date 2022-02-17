66º
Two local businesses offering free portraits for frontline workers in Lynchburg

Matthew Costs Photography will snap photos from 2-8 p.m. Thursday

Kortney Lockey, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Two local businesses are teaming up together to show appreciation for frontline workers in and around the Lynchburg area.

T4Tactics and Matthew Costs Photography started taking free portraits of officers, nurses, paramedics and firefighters at about 2 p.m. Thursday.

Matt and Lindsay met T4Tactics Owner Marko Galbreath during one of his firearms safety training courses. They began brainstorming ideas on how to make a positive impact in the community.

Frontliners are taking photos with an American flag. Pictures will be sent out digitally, and they’ll have the option to get them printed out for free.

“I appreciate them. I always think about them when we’re asleep. People don’t think about that,” Galbreath said. “They’re out in all weather conditions, going to all different types of calls when we’re home safe, sleeping. We’ve got to appreciate that. They’re working hard.”

The event goes until 8 p.m. at T4Tactics on Timberlake Road.

