Some cell phone users are experiencing a 911 outage in parts of the New River Valley

Only cell phones on AT&T plans are affected

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Those using cell phones with AT&T service are currently not able to call 911 in Giles, Montgomery or Pulaski counties, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.

Initially, the 911 issue was reported happening in Giles County; however, the issue is also now happening in the other two counties, according to Giles County 911 Director Skip Vaugh.

Those with AT&T who are looking to contact the Giles County Sheriff’s Office are currently advised to call the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 540-980-7800 or NRV 911 at 540-382-4343 until further notice.

