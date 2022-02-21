The Wallflowers to headline Roanoke’s Down by Downtown Music Festival

Jakob Dylan of The Wallflowers seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in San Diego, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

ROANOKE, Va. – One of Roanoke’s biggest music weekends will be featuring 15 live acts across 11 stages in the Star City.

The Wallflowers will serve as the headliner for this year’s Down by Downtown Music Festival.

From Thursday, April 14, to Sunday, April 17, artists across a variety of genres will be performing at outdoor breweries, local venues, and of course, the Elmwood amphitheater.

The Wallflowers have been creating rock music for more than 30 years and will take the stage on Saturday, April 16.

“The festival was founded as a way for venues to work together to shine a light on Roanoke’s music scene, and by shining that light, grow it into something special,” said Kait Pedigo, events manager for Roanoke Outside. “The pandemic hit and could’ve stopped things, but it’s 2022 now and the venues are working together, Freedom First is championing the event, Berglund is involved, and we have a great act like the Wallflowers. All that’s left is for Roanokers to come out and show that having a live music culture is important to them.”

Ad

Tickets for The Wallflowers concert will be $25 in advance and $35 at the gate and are on sale now.

Individual venues may have separate ticket prices, and links to those pages along with the full lineup can be found at downbydowntown.com.

Participating venues for this year’s festival are Elmwood Park Amphitheater, Martin’s Downtown, Big Lick Brewing Company, Starr Hill Pilot Brewery and Side Stage, Three Notch’d Brewing Company, Twisted Track Brewpub, Sweet Donkey Coffee House, 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Fork in the Market, The Jefferson Center, and The Spot on Kirk.