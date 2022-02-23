71º
wsls logo

LIVE

Local News

Centra updates visitation guidelines to allow each patient two visitors during hospital stay

The switch comes after the hospitals are seeing a decrease in COVID-positive patients

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Centra, Coronavirus, Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – As Centra sees a steady decrease in COVID-positive patients, officials announced they will be updating visitation policies at the end of February.

Starting Feb. 28, patients in acute care facilities will be allowed two visitors at a time. These visitors will be able to interchange during the patient’s stay at the hospital.

This comes after Centra temporarily suspended most visitations in January due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

Though the hospital is allowing two visitors, there are guidelines they have to follow.

Visitation is only allowed if the visitors:

  • Do not have COVID-19 symptoms like a fever, cough or shortness of breath
  • Get screened each time they enter hospital facilities
  • Wear a mask while in any of Centra’s buildings
  • Follow CDC’s guidance in place at the time of visitation

Centra said there will be exceptions for certain patients based on experience or end-of-life care.

Adding to the changes, visitation times will shift from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all Centra hospitals.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Nicole Del Rosario joined WSLS 10 in August 2020.

email