Centra updates visitation guidelines to allow each patient two visitors during hospital stay

LYNCHBURG, Va. – As Centra sees a steady decrease in COVID-positive patients, officials announced they will be updating visitation policies at the end of February.
Starting Feb. 28, patients in acute care facilities will be allowed two visitors at a time. These visitors will be able to interchange during the patient’s stay at the hospital.
This comes after Centra temporarily suspended most visitations in January due to a spike in coronavirus cases.
Though the hospital is allowing two visitors, there are guidelines they have to follow.
Visitation is only allowed if the visitors:
- Do not have COVID-19 symptoms like a fever, cough or shortness of breath
- Get screened each time they enter hospital facilities
- Wear a mask while in any of Centra’s buildings
- Follow CDC’s guidance in place at the time of visitation
Centra said there will be exceptions for certain patients based on experience or end-of-life care.
Adding to the changes, visitation times will shift from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all Centra hospitals.