Centra updates visitation guidelines to allow each patient two visitors during hospital stay

LYNCHBURG, Va. – As Centra sees a steady decrease in COVID-positive patients, officials announced they will be updating visitation policies at the end of February.

Starting Feb. 28, patients in acute care facilities will be allowed two visitors at a time. These visitors will be able to interchange during the patient’s stay at the hospital.

This comes after Centra temporarily suspended most visitations in January due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

Though the hospital is allowing two visitors, there are guidelines they have to follow.

Visitation is only allowed if the visitors:

Do not have COVID-19 symptoms like a fever, cough or shortness of breath

Get screened each time they enter hospital facilities

Wear a mask while in any of Centra’s buildings

Follow CDC’s guidance in place at the time of visitation

Centra said there will be exceptions for certain patients based on experience or end-of-life care.

Adding to the changes, visitation times will shift from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all Centra hospitals.