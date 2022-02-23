59º
Visit Virginia Blue Ridge releases new tour guides

The guides are available at airports, hotels and tourism locations across the state

Duke Carter, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Roanoke
Tourism leaders in Southwest Virginia are excited to highlight what's happening in our region.

Leaders with “Visit Virginia Blue Ridge” are issuing new tour guides.

The guides highlight attractions in the Roanoke Valley for tourists to enjoy, including the views at Mill Mountain.

The goal according to tourism leaders is to get people to check out what is there to do in the Roanoke Valley.

“It’s a stunning publication with just some incredible visuals from our area, like outdoor recreation, arts and culture and some food, and the cuisine from this area,” Catherine Fox with Visit Virginia Blue Ridge said.

The guides are available at airports, hotels, and tourism locations around the state.

If you would like to check out Visit Virginia Blue Ridge attractions, click here.

To access the virtual guide, click here.

Duke Carter returned to 10 News in January 2022.

