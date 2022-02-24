Man wanted in Botetourt County for deadly crash, eluding law enforcement arrested in Mississippi

A Mississippi man who was wanted in Botetourt County for homicide and eluding law enforcement was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Tuesday in Gulfport, Mississippi.

27-year-old Errington Fitzgerald Stenson faces the two felony charges in connection to a deadly crash that happened on Feb. 8 on I-81 in Botetourt County and left one dead and two injured.

Police say speed was a factor in the crash given prior to the crash, Stenson had been driving 99 mph. When deputies caught how fast he was going and tried to stop him that day, Stenson didn’t stop and kept driving.

The deputy eventually lost the vehicle along the highway, but moments later a 911 call came in reporting a crash, which investigators later determined involved Stenson.

According to U.S. Marshals, as Stenson was fleeing from the police, he crossed the road and hit a tractor-trailer that was illegally parked on the entrance ramp, then his car caught fire.

Authorities say witnesses pulled the passengers out of the car as it was burning. One of the passengers in the car at the time of the crash, later identified as 28-year-old Gevante Dale Bolton, died at the scene.

Stenson and 33-year-old Ronnie E. Lankins, another passenger that had been in the car at the time of the crash, were taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

At that time, charges had been pending while Stenson was in the hospital.

On Tuesday at about 12:30 p.m., U.S. Marshals arrested Stenson at a home in the Gulfport area.

Authorities say at first, occupants refused to open the door; however, the home was searched and Stenson was found in the garage area.

He was taken into custody without any other incidents and transported to the Harrison County Jail, according to authorities.

We’ve reached out to Virginia State Police for further clarification about what happened after Stenson was admitted to the Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

See our previous reporting below: