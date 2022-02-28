Botetourt County woman wins nearly $400,000 from a lottery ticket she bought online

ROANOKE, Va. – Robin Meador has a whim to thank for her big lottery win.
The Blue Ridge woman matched all five numbers in the February 21 Cash 5 with EZ Match drawing to win the jackpot worth $386,239.
Meador didn’t go to a store to buy her ticket, rather, she went to valottery.com to buy her ticket as she said the decided to play the game, “on a whim.”
Her win is the first time a Virginia Lottery player has won a Cash 5 with EZ Match jackpot with a ticket bought online.
The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398, according to the Virginia Lottery.