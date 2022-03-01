Blacksburg Police Chief to retire after 25 years with the force

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Blacksburg Police Chief Anthony Wilson has decided to retire this summer after 25 years with the department.

Wilson began his career as a Blacksburg police officer in 1997 after graduating from Virginia Tech and serving as a Marine.

He quickly rose through the ranks and became chief in 2014.

During his tenure, Wilson launched multiple safety programs including No Hokie Left Behind, Be Safe Blacksburg and Adopt a Cop.

He also introduced programs like Books to Badges and Training Triangle.

In 2020, Wilson helped create The New River Valley Public Health Task Force which was vital in the region’s pandemic response.

“I’ve been absolutely blessed to be surrounded by the greatest people on earth here at the BPD. They all serve with such incredible honor, sacrifice and professionalism.” said Wilson, “They have become my family and together we have weathered some of the toughest times imaginable. I truly look forward to the future and new endeavors, but will always have the men and women of the BPD in my heart and mind.”

The search for the next Blacksburg Chief of Police is currently underway.