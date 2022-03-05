$50,000 in grants awarded to promote, improve outdoor assets in Roanoke Valley

Ten local nonprofits and volunteer groups were awarded tens of thousands of dollars to improve outdoor amenities in the Roanoke Valley.

Project Outside awarded ten recipients $50,000 dollars total.

The projects range from tools for volunteer trail workers, tree plantings, to bridge and trail repairs.

Project Outside started during the pandemic because the region’s outdoor amenities were getting loved to death. So this money will help the community support and maintain these unique outdoor assets.

“It’s really important that we as a community are taking care of all of those, adequately maintaining them for our residents and also visitors that come to make sure they have a good experience. While at the same time we need to maintain them, we need to continually invest in new things,” said Pete Eshelman, the director of the Roanoke Outside Foundation.

Since its creation, Project Outside has raised more than $150,000 to fund the maintenance and development of outdoor assets and support outdoor-related businesses in the Roanoke region.