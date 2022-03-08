Blacksburg Town Council to vote on affordable housing project amidst pushback

Some are worried about traffic on an already busy road.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A proposal to construct affordable housing in Blacksburg is getting some pushback before a town council vote.

Community Housing Partners is proposing a $10 million project to construct a 56-apartment unit building on less than 3 acres, near Cook Out, at the intersection of Country Club Drive and South Main Street.

By being near shopping plazas, some neighboring residents are worried about traffic and safety.

Community Housing Partners CEO Janaka Casper said he lives in that area and will be impacted too, but he wants the public to just give the project a chance.

“I am not concerned at all about the residents that will live here,” he said. “I’m looking forward to making opportunities for people to be able to live and work in the community of their choice.”

Town Council will vote on the proposal on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the municipal building.