Experts predict plane ticket prices hike into summer due to jet fuel costs

Gas prices aren't the only problem for travelers, but jet fuel is also taking a hit.

ROANOKE, Va. – The price of oil has been rising rapidly since Russia’s attack on Ukraine, and Americans are feeling the impact at the pump. However, gas prices aren’t the only cost going up for travelers.

The cost of jet fuel has doubled this year, and airlines are passing the bill. Customers are expected to pay more for flights as the price of crude oil continues to increase.

Experts suggest booking flights in advance before jet fuel prices go up even more.

“Where the rise in jet fuel prices really puts a crimp on things for regional airports is if you’re served with these 50-70 seat regional jets,” Director of Marketing at Roanoke Regional Airport Bradley Boettcher said. “There aren’t as many seats to spread those higher fuel costs across.”

Boettcher added customers are most likely going to have to pay more the further they travel because of rising jet fuel prices.