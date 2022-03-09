NRV Cares 22nd annual auction is back in person

If you can’t make it out to the brewery on Saturday, you can join the fundraiser virtually.

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – This is the 22nd year that NRV Cares is holding its annual fundraiser and auction.

This is the biggest event of the year raising funds to support their child abuse prevention programs in the New River Valley. There will be drinks, appetizers, dancing, and a live auction at Eastern Divide Brewing Company on Saturday, March 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. Some of the items in the auction like artwork, sculptures, and giveaways will be available to bid on at the auction in-person.

If you can’t make it out to the brewery on Saturday, you can join the fundraiser virtually. There is a free silent auction that starts Thursday, March 10 that goes until Saturday night. The auction has over 100 items and most of them have been donated by local businesses.

“It really is an opportunity to come together with our donors and with friends of the agency and really work for what we are here to do, which is our mission to protect children and strengthen families,” said Andi Goluski, the executive director of NRV Cares.

NRV Cares is dependent on the success of this fundraiser to help keep their programs going. They offer most of their programs for free to the community.

NRV Cares is a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting children and strengthening families in the New River Valley. They offer free services to children who are victims of abuse and help bring families back together. Their CASA program helps train volunteers to provide advocacy and support for abused and neglected children. Volunteers act as the eyes and ears of the judge and help children find a safe, happy, and healthy home. Their parent education program provides the tools and support for parents navigating separation, divorce, and parenting young children.

Goluski used to be a social worker, so this is a cause that is close to her heart.

“I have worked in the field, working with children who have had gone through a lot in their lives and a lot of traumas. Now it is amazing to be in the prevention area and to really work with families and children and get them to a place where they are not having to be experiencing that trauma to that level,” said Goluski.