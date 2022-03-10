Popular soccer fields in Botetourt County get new life-saving device

Botetourt County just got a new life saving device.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Botetourt County just got a new life-saving device.

The nonprofit Compress & Shock Foundation installed an outdoor AED near the Greenfield Soccer fields in Troutville.

One Botetourt County woman, Twila Rankin, suffered a cardiac arrest just two days before Christmas in 2020. Her husband called 911 and performed CPR until first responders arrived with an AED and saved her life.

Because the soccer fields are so frequently used, the couple said it’s critical to have this device within arm’s reach.

“If needed-and we hope it’s never needed-it will save someone’s life,” said Rankin.

A free CPR and AED training will be held at the fields on May 21 at 10 a.m. Those looking to participate can register here.

The nonprofit’s goal is to get businesses to sponsor more AEDs and have them at all parks and recreation locations in the county.