Danville considers reclassifying skill game facilities as adult establishments

As the legal battles over betting machines in Virginia, some localities are trying to figure out how to handle these businesses.

DANVILLE, Va. – Despite being outlawed in July, betting machines continue to pop up in gas stations, bars and other businesses in Virginia.

“Compared to the amount we knew we had legally when the legislature did allow them for that year, we estimate we have at least triple the number now,” Danville’s Planning & Zoning Director Doug Plachcinski said.

Plachcinski attributed this to a court injunction, which made it so police can’t stop gaming.

[Complaint: Virginia skill games ban is racial discrimination]

Now, there’s some concern over public safety. Problems including fights and other incidents where police have been called are happening at these businesses.

Ad

“A lot of the store owners are now extending their hours, even staying open all night, to allow continued gaming,” Plachcinski said. “We are concerned about blight, the potential for crime and other nuisances to neighbors.”

Plachcinski said they don’t want to get rid of machines, but they do want to regulate where they’re housed. It’s why Danville is considering reclassifying businesses with these machines as adult-oriented establishments.

This means they’d have to get a special-use permit, follow building and zoning codes, and be more than 1,000 feet from schools, daycares, homes and places of worship.

“They’re popping up just as fast as our staff can locate them, I guess,” Pittsylvania County’s Caleb Ayers said. “We really don’t have a good estimate of how many there are.”

Ayers said it’s tough to keep track since they don’t require business licenses. He added some places with betting machines are shut down due to building violations.

Ad

“If they’re not following safety regulations or fire code, or having too many people in their building, or don’t have a certificate of occupancy, those are reasons to start fining and eventually shut a business down,” he said.

Both the county and the city are sending out notices of violations to businesses with betting machines. These businesses have 30 days to act before facing criminal charges.