Burlington is coming to Roanoke County’s Tanglewood Mall

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – We now know what will be filling a vacancy at Roanoke County’s Tanglewood Mall.

Burlington will be opening in the location previously occupied by Stein Mart.

The off-price department store retailer, formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory, the company has 740 stores in 40 states, as well as Puerto Rico.

“Burlington coming to Tanglewood adds to the diversity of retail experiences in the 419 Town Center, and continues the growth trend at Tanglewood over the past year, said Jill Loope, Director of Economic Development for Roanoke County. “A total of seven new restaurants and three new retail and service businesses have been announced at the property to date. We remain optimistic about future business opportunities and continued growth along the 419 corridor.”

The announcement did not include and opening date for the store.