Dept. of Veterans Affairs recommends closing Salem VA, opening new facility in Roanoke area

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Department of Veterans Affairs recommends closing the Salem VA Medical Center and opening a new one in the Roanoke area.

The VA released a report suggesting changes to several facilities. It cited aging infrastructure as the reason for closing the Salem VA.

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine says we need to consider how it will impact veteran patients.

“If you make the decision that a facility is not optimal for rehabilitation, often you stop spending money to keep that facility operational. But if you don’t have the money to build the new facility, then you hurt all the people that are getting treated in the old facility,” said Kaine.

He says there will be “significant public input” before the proposal is presented to the White House.