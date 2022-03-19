70º
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service to be held for Covington police officer killed in shooting

The service will begin at noon on Saturday

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Highlands, Covington, Caleb Ogilvie
Image of Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie with flowers laid on a police vehicle in his memory. (WSLS 10)

COVINGTON, Va. – A funeral service will be held for a fallen Covington police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty this week.

On Monday afternoon, Officer Caleb Ogilvie, 35, died while responding to a domestic disturbance at Covington Farm & Fuel, according to Covington Police Chief Christopher Smith. He was one of three people who died in the incident.

The service will take place at noon at Dabney S. Lancaster Community College’s Convocation Center.

You can watch the service below:

