First responders battle it out on the gridiron for charity

Salem, Va. – Police and firefighters suit up in football gear to help raise money for local charities

The Roanoke Rampage, made up of first responders in the Roanoke Valley Battled it out on the gridiron against the Chicago Blaze.

The Chicago Blaze is made up of fire fighters from the Windy City.

Both teams are part of the National Public Safety Football League.

Each team plays for a local charity and Roanoke Rampage is playing for the West End Center.

“This past week we had a few players go there and read a few books to them and just try to promote a positive image to them, there are people out there that are about them and want to support them, care about their futures,” Greg St. Clair with Roanoke Rampage said.

If you want to support the Roanoke Rampage, here’s a link to the their page. Roanoke Rampage Fire and Police Football Team - Home | Facebook