Building demolition began in Danville on March 17, 2022 as officials prepare for the new casino

DANVILLE, Va. – Are you excited about the upcoming Caesars casino in Danville?

Now, you can watch as the casino slowly gets built at the site of the former Schoolfield Mill.

Danville officials set up a livestream of casino construction.

On Thursday, developers began demolition on the former Dan River Inc. finishing plant where the casino will soon stand.

The Caesars casino is expected to open in 2023.