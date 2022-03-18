Renovations begin at Danville Regional Airport in anticipation for more air travel for Caesar’s Casino

Millions of dollars in renovations are underway at the Danville Regional Airport.

Changes include increasing tarmac size, more fuel storage, updated entrances, as well as redesigned inside terminals.

“The renovation project has been desired for several years. But certainly, the casino coming to Danville helped to move the project along,” said transportation services director, Marc Adelman.

Caesar’s Casino in Danville is expected to ramp up airport traffic by 30%, according to fixed-based operation manager, John Earl.

“This one is going to have two-world series poker rooms. So, according to Caesar’s, it will bring in constant jet traffic,” he said.

Phase one of construction is already underway which Adelman says will focus on the pilot’s experience.

“Pilots will have a designated quiet area where they can sleep, they will have an expanded pilots lounge and they will have a pilot shower,” he said.

The price tag for the total project, is $1.2 million. The majority of the money is coming from state and federal funding. Officials believe the investment will be well worth it.

“When they come in here when it’s all done, they will see something that is world-class in a smaller community,” said Earl. “That tells them that they take great pride in their airport and likely at other portions of their community,” he said.

Renovations are expected to be completed by 2023.