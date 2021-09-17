Caesars unveils renderings of new Danville casino

First look at new Danville Caesars resort

DANVILLE, Va. – As they roll the dice on Danville, Caesars Entertainment unveiled renderings Thursday for its new casino and resort, which is slated to open in late 2023.

After meeting with city leaders and holding listening sessions with the community, the developers think they’ve hit the jackpot.

“How do you blend this iconic Caesars brand with the rich history of Danville, Schoolfield [property] and Dan River Mill? That was the challenge for the architect, and I think we met that challenge,” said Caesars’ Senior Vice President Robert Livingston.

The venue revolves around the city’s iconic smokestacks, using bricks and other materials to play off the city’s rich history.

The design already exceeds expectations by upping the original plan from 300 to 500 hotel rooms and its price tag going from $400-million to $500-million.

Livingston says there will be restaurants connected to well-known chef Gordon Ramsay, as well as a spa, fitness center and pool.

The 1,400 slot machines will go along with the 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space.

Danville City Manager Ken Larking says the resort will a hub for the community, bringing more tax revenue and tourism.

“That gives people a reason to want to live in your community. Obviously, there’s economic opportunity through jobs. Then, after that, there’s the suppliers that have to supply the resort,” said Larking.

The resort plans to bring 900 construction jobs and 1,300 hospitality jobs.

Livingston says the first portion to be built is the 18-story hotel and residents will soon see a difference in the site.

The old water tower is expected to come down next week. Demolition will then continue, with hopes of having a shovel in the ground in December 2021.