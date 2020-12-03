Danville to get $15 million from Caesars Entertainment for new casino scheduled to open in 2023

DANVILLE, Va. – More updates for the future of the new Danville casino in the upcoming years were given at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Steven Gould, the campaign director for Caesars Entertainment, said that Danville will get $15 million from the casino and hotel company.

In 2021, Danville residents can weigh in on the design of the casino and construction will begin at the end of the year.

Gould said that Caesars still needs to close on the purchase of the Schoolfield property then select an architect for the project.

Caesars hopes to employ 1,300 people by late 2022.

The casino is set to open in 2023.